MPR News visual team captures historic Twin Cities snowfall

The Twin Cities and southern Minnesota experienced a historic snowfall from Tuesday through Thursday, with over a foot of snow blanketing the city and creating hazardous conditions for drivers and pedestrians alike.

Despite the challenging weather, MPR News visual staff and freelance photographers Judy Griesidieck, Stephen Maturen, and Jackson Forderer and videographer Ben Garvin were out in force, capturing Minnesota life throughout the day.

Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 16 of 16 A dog walker heads along 21st. Ave. in Kenwood Tuesday afternoon as the snow flies again after a brief respite earlier in the day. Judy Griesedieck for MPR News 1 of 16 Addison Cocco plays with her dog Titus in the recent snow that fell overnight in Minneapolis on Thursday. Judy Griesedieck for MPR News 2 of 16 Ken Palmquist walks his dog, Harper, as snow falls on in Minneapolis on Tuesday. The winter storm has caused major travel disruption across the country. Stephen Maturen via Getty Images Next Slide

Ben Garvin captured reactions from Minneapolis residents about the big drop. “It’s kind of the beauty of living here,” one person said.

From the quiet stillness of snow-covered streets to the chaos of rush-hour traffic snarled by accidents, MPR News' visual journalists documented the storm from all angles. Their photos and videos show the beauty and power of the snowfall, as well as its impact on the city and its residents.

Gallery Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 6 of 6 Snow removal crews clear the tarmac at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Wednesday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News 1 of 6 Snow-covered headstones rest beneath fresh snow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News 2 of 6 An aerial view captures the extent of snow coverage on the road in southern Minneapolis following a recent snowfall on Thursday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News Next Slide

Here’s your zen moment of the day: A time-lapse starting Tuesday morning and ending Thursday overlooking the corner of 28th avenue and 42nd street in Minneapolis.

Despite the challenges of the storm, MPR News' visual team persevered to bring you these images. Their work captures the resilience and beauty of the city in the face of extreme weather, and serves as a testament to the power of photojournalism in documenting our world.