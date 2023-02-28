Minnesota’s tax agency is trying to get refunds out in a week’s time.

Tax filing season for 2022 returns began about a month ago. Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart says people who have filed already are mostly using electronic methods, making for a quicker turnaround.

“We've had a good number of returns. We're going to expect probably about 3 million income tax returns by the end of the year,” Marquart said. “And at this point, those that are coming in electronically — which is the biggest majority — we're tending to get back and processed and their refunds back in about seven days.”

Marquart says it’s also helping that nine in 10 filers are claiming the standard deduction rather than itemizing.

Most people have until April 18 to file their 2022 state tax return or seek an extension.

How do I file my Minnesota tax return?

You can file your Minnesota Individual Income Tax return electronically or by mail. The due date for 2022 returns is April 18. Learn more here.

You may qualify for free tax return preparation through Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or AARP Tax-Aide.

These programs help prepare federal and state income tax and property tax refund returns for people who are 60 and older, have a disability, speak limited or no English, or meet certain income requirements.

You may also qualify for free electronic filing if your income is $73,000 or less.

How can I check the status of my refund?

The Department of Revenue’s “Where’s my Refund?” website allows tax filers to check the status of their refund online.

The website’s information is updated overnight, Monday through Friday. This is the same information revenue department phone representatives have, according to the department’s website.