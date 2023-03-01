A number of Minnesota communities have reported a flurry of false reports of shootings at area schools.

Eight hoax calls made to Minnesota 911 dispatch centers over the course of two days are being investigated by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Three of those locations were also targeted in September 2022, when 17 locations were targeted by similar fake calls. In 2022, there were 27 hoax calls made to schools in Minnesota. It was part of a larger trend nationwide of hoax calls of school shootings last year.

Officials say all the calls appeared to have come from the same individual using Voice Over IP to place the calls. But the BCA has not offered any details on where the calls originate from or if they have a suspect.