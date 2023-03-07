89 Days of Spring 2023: Things to do in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and greater Minnesota

The days are finally getting longer, and meteorological spring is here! As temperatures rise, Minnesota emerges from hibernation. The Current is ready with weekly updates to get active and enjoy this season — around the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota.

For the months of March, April, and May, The Current’s diverse team of contributors will highlight the best music, events, entertainment, and recreation. Each week throughout the season, you’ll find one or more new curated posts all about enjoying the best that Minneapolis, St. Paul, and the surrounding communities have to offer.

All spring long, check back here on this page, which includes relevant stories from our archive, and we’ll update with links as new stories publish.

March 6: Spring concerts & Oscars

Plan ahead for the spring concert season with this guide to more than 100 upcoming shows. The Oscars return on Sunday, March 12. Get a music lover’s perspective on the performances and nominations from the night.

MPR News is Member Supported What does that mean? The news, analysis and community conversation found here is funded by donations from individuals. Make a gift of any amount today to support this resource for everyone.

In honor of Women’s History Month, Lianna Mclernon provides a roundup of locals to support this month — and every month.

March 13: St. Patrick’s Day

With St. Patrick’s Day nearly here, it’s a great time to plan ahead for a fun weekend of live music and parties. Also, Duluth gets into the spirit of Ides of March with two weekends of over-the-top cover band weekends.

March 20: March Music Madness

We’ll have more details soon about March Music Madness!

March 27: Trans Day of Visibility

Ahead of Trans Day of Visibility on March 31, a profile of shOUT: Minnesota's Trans & Gender Diverse Voices.

89 Days of Spring 2023 artwork Emma Eubanks for MPR

April 3: Outdoor activities

It’s time to get outside! We’ll guide you to some special locales throughout the state.

And, from last year, Ten places to explore outdoors in Minnesota this spring.

April 10: Vinyl exclusives

Before Record Store Day on April 22, learn about special releases only available at independent stores around Minnesota.

April 17: Record Store Day

Even more Record Store Day goodies: an events calendar, vinyl cleaning tips and tricks, and maybe a few surprises.

April 24: Duluth Homegrown Music Festival

It’s nearly time for Duluth’s annual Homegrown event to celebrate the best of its local music scene. Find out which acts to catch, and where to go.

Plus: A preview and resource for Twin Cities farmers markets.

May 1: Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

For Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, we are hosting a community-curated playlist.

Plus: Minnesota musicians celebrate the best hamburgers of the Twin Cities and beyond.

May 8: Mid West Music Fest

Get the details ahead of Mid West Music Fest in Winona, May 12-13.

89 Days of Spring 2023 artwork Emma Eubanks for MPR

May 15: Art-A-Whirl & Duluth Dylan Fest

Find a guide to music highlights during Art-A-Whirl, and Duluth Dylan Fest returns.

May 22: Remembering George Floyd

Conversations, music, and events to remember George Floyd.

May 29: Outdoor concert preview

With outdoor concerts in full swing, here’s a rundown of the biggest events for the months ahead.

About the artist: Emma Eubanks is an illustrator based in Minneapolis. When she’s not dancing or singing karaoke at the top of her lungs, you can find her capturing the city in visual form, with and for local clients.