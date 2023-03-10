The Minnesota Vikings have released wide receiver Adam Thielen, a Minnesota native who rose from undrafted hopeful to NFL fame, as part of the team’s off-season effort to remake its roster.

Thielen played college football at Minnesota State University Mankato after graduating from Detroit Lakes High School in 2008. He made the Vikings team after a tryout and over a decade became one of the team’s all-time best receivers.

Thielen ranks third in Vikings franchise history in receptions and receiving touchdowns.

It's the latest move by the Vikings to clear room under the NFL salary cap. Earlier this week the team released another fan favorite, longtime linebacker Eric Kendricks.