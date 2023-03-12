Sunday snow at times; Eighth snowiest snow season in the Twin Cities

The Saturday snow tally at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 2.0 inches, bringing the official 2022-2023 Twin Cities snow season total to 80.0 inches.

This is now the eighth highest snow season in Twin Cities weather records:

Here’s how the top ten list looked before Saturday’s snow:

Twin Cities highest season snowfall totals Minnesota State Climatology Office

We could take over the seventh position later today.

Additional snow

A low pressure system will spin additional snow over much of Minnesota and Wisconsin today into this evening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale (NAM) forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday:

Simulated radar from 9 a.m. Sunday to 11 p.m. Sunday NOAA, via Tropicaltidbits.com

Some areas could also see patchy freezing drizzle at times.

How much snow?

Snow amounts today and tonight will be highest in portions of northeastern Minnesota and into northern Wisconsin:

Additional snowfall Sunday through Monday morning National Weather Service

The Twin Cities metro area will see some periods of snow today, adding up to an inch or so, with higher amounts to the northeast and east:

Additional snowfall Sunday and Sunday night National Weather Service

Minnesota road conditions can be found here. Wisconsin road conditions can be found here.

You can find updated weather information for Minnesota and western Wisconsin on the Minnesota Public Radio News network, and on the MPR News live weather blog.

Warnings and advisories

Winter storm warnings continue today in north-central and northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin:

Warnings and advisories Sunday and Sunday evening National Weather Service

The winter storm warning ends at 7 p.m. today in north-central Minnesota but it continues until 1 a.m. Monday for Duluth and the North Shore:

Here are details of the winter storm warning that includes Duluth:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Duluth MN 405 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 MNZ020-037-122115- /O.CON.KDLH.WS.W.0008.000000T0000Z-230313T0600Z/ Southern Lake-Carlton and South St. Louis- Including the cities of Two Harbors, Silver Bay, and Duluth 405 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, causing blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Southern Lake and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Here are details of the winter storm warning from Pine County of Minnesota into northwestern Wisconsin:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Duluth MN 405 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 MNZ038-WIZ001-006-007-122115- /O.CON.KDLH.WS.W.0008.000000T0000Z-230313T0600Z/ Pine-Douglas-Burnett-Washburn- Including the cities of Pine City, Hinckley, Superior, Grantsburg, and Spooner 405 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow and light freezing drizzle. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph causing blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Burnett and Washburn Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mix freezing drizzle until 8 AM. After 8 AM, precipitation will be all snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

A winter weather advisory continues until 10 a.m. in portions of the north and east metro:

Winter weather advisory (blue) Sunday morning National Weather Service

Here are details:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN 349 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 MNZ045-052-053-061>063-WIZ014-023-121500- /O.CON.KMPX.WW.Y.0015.000000T0000Z-230312T1500Z/ Kanabec-Isanti-Chisago-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Polk-St. Croix- Including the cities of Mora, Cambridge, Center City, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Osceola, and Hudson 349 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle, with a light glazing of ice possible. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Winter weather advisories continue until 1 p.m. this Sunday in northwestern Minnesota:

Winter weather advisories/winter storm warnings until 1 p.m. Sunday National Weather Service

Sunday temps

The average Twin Cities high temp is 40 degrees on March 12. Metro area highs are forecast to reach the lower 30s this Sunday.

Many areas will have Sunday highs in the 30s, with 20s in far western and far northern Minnesota:

Sunday forecast highs National Weather Service

A new Updraft will be posted around 10:30 a.m. today. It will include a look at the week ahead.

Programming note

