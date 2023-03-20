Crookston Rep. Deb Kiel recovering from stroke
State Rep. Deb Kiel announced Monday that she had a stroke on Friday and was hospitalized overnight in St. Paul.
The Republican from Crookston said she experienced fatigue and dizziness while at the State Office Building, which led her to seek medical care. Kiel returned home and is now resting, she said. She was released from the hospital on Saturday.
“I will have additional tests over the coming days and hope to return to St. Paul next week,” Kiel said in a statement. “In the meantime, my office is open for business and here to help with any constituent needs.”
Kiel, 65, said she hopes to return to the Capitol next week and plans to undergo medical tests in the meantime.
