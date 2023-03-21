City of St. Paul, unions reach tentative deal to avert strike

The city of St. Paul said Tuesday it has reached a tentative contract deal with three unions representing nearly 300 city workers, averting a potential strike.

A spokesperson for Mayor Melvin Carter told MPR News that mediation concluded Monday night with an agreement, and that employees reported for work on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Laborers International Union of North America Local 363, one of the three unions, said a ratification vote on the tentative agreement is scheduled for Thursday.

The coalition of unions representing 280 St. Paul city public works, parks, and sewer and water employees voted earlier this month to authorize a strike amid contract talks that started last fall. That vote started a 10-day cooling-off period.

In addition to LIUNA Local 363, the St. Paul Tri-Council also includes the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 and Teamsters 120.

The unions had said wages were a sticking point in the contract talks, and said employee pay wasn’t keeping up with inflation. The unions also said they were seeking a policy on preventing workplace violence.

Terms of the tentative agreement were not released.