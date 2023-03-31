President Joe Biden will visit the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley, Minn. on Monday as part of his administration’s “Investing in America” tour, the White House said Friday morning.

Cummins announced soon after Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act last year that it would begin manufacturing electrolyzers in the United States for the first time, according to a White House statement. Electrolyzers help produce clean hydrogen that is essential for reducing emissions in hard-to-decarbonize sectors, and play a critical role in clean energy supply chains that until now have largely been produced overseas.

The White House statement said Monday’s visit will highlight how Biden’s legislative actions are building a clean energy economy, rebuilding the country’s infrastructure and bringing back supply chains.

As part of the Investing in America tour, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, members of the Cabinet, and senior White House officials are visiting over 20 states over the course of three weeks.

Biden was in Minnesota in May to pay tribute to former Vice President Walter Mondale, who died in April 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed Mondale’s memorial service, which was held at the University of Minnesota.

President Joe Biden, right, is greeted by St. Paul, Minn. Mayor Melvin Carter, far left, with his wife, Dr. Sakeena Futrell-Carter, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, as the president exits Air Force One at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, on arrival to Minneapolis where he spoke at the memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mondale. Jacquelyn Martin via AP | 2022

Biden also visited Minnesota in November 2021 and spoke at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. More recently, Biden was in Superior, Wis., in March 2022 to talk about the expected impact of his $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending package on Minnesota, Wisconsin and the nation.

Harris visited St. Cloud in February to promote electric vehicles and tour New Flyer’s electric bus manufacturing facility.