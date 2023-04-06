Southdale Center mall locked down Wednesday, no one hurt in apparent shooting

Edina police say the Southdale Center mall was put into lockdown for about an hour Wednesday night after reports of gunfire.

Police say they responded to a report of shots fired at about 8 p.m. near Door 8 on the north side of the mall. They determined it was not an active shooter situation but locked down the mall as a precaution.

Officers found shell casings and damage to windows. They did not locate anyone physically injured at the scene or in local hospitals.

Officials are reviewing security footage as the investigation continues and police said they don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Back in January — part of Southdale Center went on lockdown after a gun was fired inside the mall.