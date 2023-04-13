Mosque prayer broadcasts approved by Minneapolis City Council

The Minneapolis City Council voted Thursday morning to amend the city's noise ordinance to allow mosques to broadcast the call to prayer five times a day.

The push to change the city law was led by the council's three Muslim members, Jeremiah Ellison, Aisha Chugthai and Jamal Osman.

Chugthai thanked members of the Council on American-Islamic Relations who pushed for the measure and were in the council chamber for the vote. She said the law change benefits all faith communities.

“It is really important for us at the city to approach all issues from a lens of ensuring equal access for all people and that's what we've really done here,” Chugthai said.

The measure passed 12-0.

In a statement, CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein said, “This is a historic victory for religious freedom and pluralism for our entire nation. We thank the members of the Minneapolis City Council for setting this great example, and we urge other cities to follow it.”