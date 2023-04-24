Minnesota House puts marijuana bill to a vote with Senate on deck

Minnesota’s foray into legal marijuana reached the first major decision point as the state House considered a bill Monday that establishes a seed-to-sale program and streamlines a process for clearing prior criminal offenses off records.

The vote – along with one set for Friday in the Senate – won’t end the debate. Differences in the two versions would have to be reconciled before anything reaches Gov. Tim Walz, who supports permitting adults over 21 to buy, possess and use cannabis.

But if a bill passes before May 22, Minnesota’s marijuana landscape would change starting this summer.

“Cannabis will be no longer illegal this summer,” said the bill’s lead sponsor, Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids. “The regulation, rulemaking and licensing process will take many more months. Beyond that you will of course also be able to home grow starting this summer so it will be a while before Minnesotans can expect to see a dispensary open up.”

Opponents of the bill acknowledged the votes were probably stacked against them. They were hoping to alter it to give local officials more say in how cannabis is sold, provide law enforcement more tools to spot impairment and reduce fallout from addiction and youth use.

“We saw sort of the consequences of rolling out the edibles last year with no framework and no guidance. And it was a train wreck,” said Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove. “And we don't want that to happen with legalization of marijuana because this will have even more significant consequences.”

Robbins also argued for increasing the legal purchase age to 25, which she said was tied to when some studies show brain development has concluded. Stephenson said he opposed such a move.

Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, is the chief sponsor of the House bill to legalize marijuana. Tim Evans for MPR News

“We as a society have decided that the age of majority is 21. You can, you know, buy alcohol at 21, buy tobacco at 21,” he said. “There's a host of things that you're able to do – join the military, obviously, much younger than that.”

The legislation also sets up a tax structure for both cannabis and products containing hemp-derived THC, which were given the state’s blessing last year. House and Senate sponsors differ over what that tax should be, with the House version starting higher and falling as the industry matures; the Senate bill keeps it constant.

Stephenson said the elastic tax fits with his philosophy that the taxes merely cover the cost of regulations and to foster a buildout of a legal market.

Rep. Nolan West, R-Blaine, has supported marijuana legalization in the past and is inclined to vote for it again. Pictured on Monday, April 3, 2023. Brian Bakst | MPR News

Another facet of both bills is an expungement process to wipe prior marijuana convictions off of records, automatically in the case of low-level crimes and through a crisper process for those with extenuating factors.

The vote on the cannabis bill in the House wasn’t expected to fall along party lines.

One DFLer, Rep. Gene Pelowski of Winona, has said he was against legalization after also having voted against the bill when it cleared the House in 2021.

Republican Rep. Nolan West of Blaine said he would support it. At a morning news conference, he railed against what he saw as flaws in the licensure, social equity goals, treatment of hemp products and other aspects. But he said voting for the bill would probably land him on a House-Senate committee to work on a final version.

West said he remains concerned about abuse and about security of a nascent industry given that marijuana lacks legal status on the federal level.

“Unfortunately, even legal marijuana businesses are cash businesses,” West said. “And we've seen in other states, they become targets for burglary.”

The bill would permit people to keep up to 1.5 pounds in their home. They could transport and give away two ounces legally to a person of age, but would need to be a licensed business to sell larger quantities.

Robbins said those amounts were concerning to her.

“Two ounces is enough for 168 joints,” she said. “The 1.5 pounds you're allowed to legally keep in your home is enough for 2,043 joints.”

Stephenson said the long-standing prohibition of the drug hasn’t worked and it’s time to let people make responsible decisions about the drug.

“This is a historic day for Minnesotans who have been waiting for cannabis legalization for many, many years,” he said. “We're going to get the job done this year.”