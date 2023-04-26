NAACP sues Minneapolis, alleging covert social media surveillance by cops

Minneapolis NAACP leaders said Wednesday they’re suing the city of Minneapolis in federal court over police officers’ alleged use of stealth social media accounts to keep tabs on and criticize local Black community leaders.

That allegation came to light last year as part of the Minnesota Department of Human Rights investigation into the MPD’s practices and culture following the May 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Minneapolis officers posed as Black community members on social media to criticize city officials and members of the NAACP, work that wasn’t part of any criminal investigation, Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said at the time.

MPD officers also allegedly used the accounts to track the activity of Minneapolis NAACP members and push racist stereotypes about Black people, the NAACP said in a statement on Wednesday announcing the lawsuit. The group called the “racially discriminatory surveillance” unconstitutional.

“What the Minneapolis NAACP is seeking is partly some sunlight, to figure out what was the full extent of the harassment. Who were the officers that did this?” said Liliana Zaragoza, director of the University of Minnesota’s Racial Justice Law Clinic. Student attorneys Brandon Redmon, Evan Dale, Lucy Chin and Simon Earle are representing the plaintiffs.

Zaragoza said the federal suit is seeking monetary and punitive damages. The suit lists the city and unnamed police officers as defendants.

The city of Minneapolis did not have an immediate response to the suit. But last May, the city attorney’s office said a review could not find evidence of improper use of social media by Minneapolis police officers.