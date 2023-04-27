Celebrate Indie Bookstore Day with these Minnesota favorites
Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day and we have dozens of ways to celebrate. We asked MPR News readers to share their favorite bookstore in the state and got a wide range of answers.
Readers’ top 5:
Black Garnet Books, St. Paul
Wild Rumpus, Minneapolis
Content Books, Northfield, Minn.
Durry Lane Books, Grand Marais, Minn.
Birchbark Books & Native Arts, Minneapolis
Make sure to get out and support all Independent Bookstores on Saturday — and everyday! Here are other reader recommendations.
Subtext Books, St. Paul
Location: 6 West 5th St.
Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Exclusive merch and discounts
Fair Trade Books, Red Wing, Minn.
Location: 320 Bush St. #2526
Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Music and giveaways
Magers & Quinn Booksellers, Minneapolis
Location: 3038 Hennepin Ave.
Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Buffalo Books and Coffee, Buffalo, Minn.
Location: 6 Division St. East
Saturday hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In-store drawings, giveaways and author visit
Eat My Words Bookstore, Minneapolis
Location: 214 13th Ave. NE
Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m
Zenith Bookstore, Duluth
Location: 318 N. Central Ave.
Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Author visits, free hot cocoa and cookies and 10 percent of sales are being donated to the Building for Women in Duluth repairs
Red Balloon Bookshop, St. Paul
Location: 891 Grand Ave.
Saturday Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Prizes, patio bubbles, chalk drawing, scavenger hunt and author talks
Scout & Morgan Books, Cambridge, Minn.
Location: 114 Buchanan St. N
Saturday hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All in-stock new and used books are 20 percent off
Silver Lake Books, Rochester, Minn.
Location: 111 Broadway Ave. South #100
Saturday hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Irreverent Bookworm, Minneapolis
Location: 5163 Bloomington Ave. S
Saturday hours: 12 - 5p.m.
Enter to a win a $50 gift certificate
Cherry Street Books, Alexandria, Minn.
Location: 503 Broadway St.
Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Boneshaker Books, Minneapolis
Location: 20002 23rd Ave. S
Saturday hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
10 percent storewide discount
Moon Palace Books, Minneapolis
Location: 3032 Minnehaha Ave.
Saturday hours: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Giving out free advance reader copies
Masks required for all guests
Excelsior Bay Books, Excelsior, Minn.
Location: 36 Water St.
Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Author visits
Book House, Minneapolis
Location: 1316 4th St. SE #201
Saturday hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Garden Party Books, Rochester, Minn.
Location: 602 7th St. NW
Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cream and Amber, Hopkins, Minn.
Location: 1605 Mainstreet
Saturday hours: 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All staff picks will be 15 percent off in-store and online
Books Revisited, St. Cloud, Minn.
Location: 607 W. St. Germain
Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Avant Garden, Anoka, Minn.
Location: 215 E Main St.
Saturday hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In-store drawing
CatTale’s Books & Gifts, Brainerd, Minn.
Location: 609 Laurel St.
Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Four Pines Bookstore, Bemidji, Minn.
Location: 102 3rd St. NW
Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All merchandise is 30 percent off, free cookies and bookmarks
Valley Booksellers, Stillwater, Minn.
Location: 217 Main Street North
Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Freebies, candy and in-store drawings
Next Chapter, St. Paul
Location: 38 Snelling Ave. S
Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Blackwing pencils, banned book jigsaw puzzles, and IBD 2023 tote bags
Blue Bird Books, Detroit Lakes, Minn.
Location: 813 Washington Ave.
Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
