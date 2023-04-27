Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day and we have dozens of ways to celebrate. We asked MPR News readers to share their favorite bookstore in the state and got a wide range of answers.

Readers’ top 5:

Make sure to get out and support all Independent Bookstores on Saturday — and everyday! Here are other reader recommendations.

Subtext Books, St. Paul

Location: 6 West 5th St.

Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Exclusive merch and discounts

Fair Trade Books, Red Wing, Minn.

Location: 320 Bush St. #2526

Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Music and giveaways

Location: 3038 Hennepin Ave.

Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: 6 Division St. East

Saturday hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In-store drawings, giveaways and author visit

Eat My Words Bookstore, Minneapolis

Location: 214 13th Ave. NE

Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m

Zenith Bookstore, Duluth

Location: 318 N. Central Ave.

Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Author visits, free hot cocoa and cookies and 10 percent of sales are being donated to the Building for Women in Duluth repairs A customer browses at the Zenith Bookstore in Duluth. Dan Kraker | MPR News 2019

Red Balloon Bookshop, St. Paul

Location: 891 Grand Ave.

Saturday Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Prizes, patio bubbles, chalk drawing, scavenger hunt and author talks

Location: 114 Buchanan St. N

Saturday hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All in-stock new and used books are 20 percent off

Location: 111 Broadway Ave. South #100

Saturday hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Irreverent Bookworm, Minneapolis

Location: 5163 Bloomington Ave. S

Saturday hours: 12 - 5p.m.

Enter to a win a $50 gift certificate

Location: 503 Broadway St.

Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Boneshaker Books, Minneapolis

Location: 20002 23rd Ave. S

Saturday hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10 percent storewide discount

Moon Palace Books, Minneapolis

Location: 3032 Minnehaha Ave.

Saturday hours: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Giving out free advance reader copies

Masks required for all guests Moon Palace Books. Courtesy photo

Location: 36 Water St.

Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Author visits

Book House, Minneapolis

Location: 1316 4th St. SE #201

Saturday hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: 602 7th St. NW

Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 1605 Mainstreet

Saturday hours: 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All staff picks will be 15 percent off in-store and online

Location: 607 W. St. Germain

Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 215 E Main St.

Saturday hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In-store drawing

Location: 609 Laurel St.

Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 102 3rd St. NW

Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All merchandise is 30 percent off, free cookies and bookmarks

Location: 217 Main Street North

Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Freebies, candy and in-store drawings

Next Chapter, St. Paul

Location: 38 Snelling Ave. S

Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Blackwing pencils, banned book jigsaw puzzles, and IBD 2023 tote bags

Blue Bird Books, Detroit Lakes, Minn.

Location: 813 Washington Ave.

Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Email sstroozas@mpr.org