Afro Deli owner named national small business owner of the year

The owner of Afro Deli & Grill restaurants, Abdirahman Kahin, was named the national small business owner of the year by the Biden-Harris Administration Monday.

Kahin, a native of the east-African nation Djibouti, started with one restaurant near the University of Minnesota’s Minneapolis campus and now has four establishments in the Twin Cities.

The award comes during the Biden-Harris administration's observance of National Small Business Week. Second Gentlemen Douglas Emhoff and Small Business Administration administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman will travel to the Twin Cities Wednesday to meet with Kahin and other small business owners.