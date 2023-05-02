3M announces plans to cut 1,100 jobs at Maplewood headquarters

Minnesota-based 3M says its plans to cut thousands of jobs worldwide will include about 1,100 employees at its Maplewood headquarters.

The company revealed that number in a letter sent Monday to the mayors of St. Paul and Maplewood, as well as to the state’s Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The company said the terminations would begin June 30.

3M did not offer any details on what proportion of its Minnesota workforce the layoffs represent, or what jobs will be cut. It wasn’t clear if any jobs have already been eliminated recently, as some workforce reductions may not have triggered the state warning requirement for large-scale layoffs.

The company announced on April 25 that it was planning to cut 6,000 jobs as part of a global restructuring plan, as it moved to “reduce the size of the corporate center of the company, simplify supply chains, streamline 3M’s geographic footprint and reduce layers of management.”

That followed an announcement in January that 3M was cutting 2,500 manufacturing positions.

As of the end of 2022, 3M reported it had about 92,000 employees worldwide.