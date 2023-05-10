Former MPD officer admits using unnecessary force in 2020 beating of man in custody

Former Minneapolis police officer Justin Stetson pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to felony and gross misdemeanor charges after punching and kicking a man during an arrest in 2020. However, the felony will be dropped if he abides by the terms of the plea agreement. Stetson also avoids federal prosecution as part of a separate agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Police and security camera video shows Stetson striking Jaleel Stallings in the head as Stallings was lying on his stomach.

Stetson, 34, was charged with a felony assault and charged with public misconduct, which is a gross misdemeanor offense. Under the agreement Stetson will be barred for life from working in law enforcement.

In court, Stetson admitted that he used excessive force. He said his behavior “crossed the line, went too far.” Stetson also submitted a written apology to Stallings.

“Justin Stetson’s admission of guilt to the facts of a felony and a gross misdemeanor in the assault of Jaleel Stallings is historic,” said state attorney general Keith Ellison, whose office prosecuted the case against Stetson. “Rarely, if ever, do police officers plead guilty to using excessive force in the line of duty.”

Stallings, 30, was critical of the plea agreement.

“I believe it's pretty much a slap in the public's face,” he said.

“I feel like, for an officer to, for lack of a better term, completely disregard that oath, and violate my rights and then receive a slap on the wrist by the system, it's kind of disrespectful in my eyes.”

The confrontation between Stetson and Stallings took place on the night of May 30, 2020, five days after the police murder of George Floyd while the city was still on edge from rioting. Minneapolis police in an unmarked van shot Stallings with a crowd-control projectile.

Stallings was not rioting or looting and has no criminal record. The Army veteran returned fire with his 9mm pistol but tossed it away and surrendered when he realized police were in the van.

A jury in 2021 acquitted Stallings of attempted murder. He later reached a $1.5 million settlement with the city of Minneapolis. The city has paid several million dollars to settle misconduct lawsuits stemming from the civil unrest which followed Floyd’s murder.

