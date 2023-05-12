St. Paul mosque vandalism is 5th attack in Minnesota this year

Police are investigating after someone smashed the door of a St. Paul mosque early Friday.

Surveillance video shows a person with a blue umbrella walking up to Masjid As-Sunnah Islamic Center near Ruth St. and Interstate 94 just after 7 a.m. The person drops the umbrella, then repeatedly heaves a rock or chunk of concrete at the glass door.

Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said this was the fifth time this year that someone has vandalized a Minnesota mosque.

Hussein said the suspect bypassed neighboring buildings and appears to have targeted the mosque specifically.

Damage is shown at Masjid As-Sunnah Islamic Center. Courtesy photo

“The video surveillance shows somebody who's angry with the Muslim community and this mosque and literally just wanted to destroy the front door and send a signal,” Hussein said. “That's how the behavior looked. We obviously still don't know; [once] this person is caught we can learn more.”

In a separate case, a federal grand jury last week indicted a Plymouth man on charges of arson and hate crimes following fires at two Minneapolis mosques.

The suspect in those incidents has a history of severe mental illness and has been jailed since April 30.