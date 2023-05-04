Feds digging deeper into past of man indicted in Minneapolis mosque arsons

Federal investigators are looking now into the possible motivations of a Plymouth man charged with setting fires at two Minneapolis mosques and are reviewing similar attacks to see if he might be connected, the U.S. attorney for Minnesota said Thursday.

Police arrested 36-year-old Jackie Rahm Little in Mankato over the weekend. He appeared Thursday for a brief arraignment hearing in St. Paul after being indicted by a federal grand jury. Little pleaded not guilty to federal charges of arson and damage to religious property.

“We respond to attacks on houses of worship at the highest levels and with the utmost urgency,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger told reporters, describing the fires Little is accused of setting as "deeply disturbing” and adding that “Islamophobia is serious and must be confronted head-on.”

Prosecutors say that on April 23, Little started a fire in the bathroom of the Masjid Omar Islamic Center. The next day, he was allegedly recorded on surveillance video entering the Masjid Al Rahma Mosque just before a fire broke out on the third floor.

At his arraignment, Little also waived a detention hearing, meaning he'll remain jailed. But his attorney, Aaron Morrison, said he may ask the court to address Little's mental competency going forward. Little has been subject previously to mental illness commitment orders in state court.

Luger told an afternoon press conference that federal prosecutors would address the mental competency question “if and when it’s raised by the defense.” He noted that state and federal laws differ on the matter, but he didn’t elaborate.