Arrest made in suspected Minneapolis mosque arsons

A man suspected of arson at two Minneapolis mosques, "has been safely arrested and taken into custody,” according to a statement released early Sunday morning by Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

Last week, prosecutors charged 36-year-old Jackie Rahm Little with setting a fire at Masjid Al Rahma mosque, but at the time of charging, Little had not been apprehended.

A second fire was set at Masjid Omar Islamic Center. Both mosques are in Minneapolis. No one was injured in the fires.

“Houses of worship should be safe places. Setting fire to a sacred facility, where families and children gather, is incredibly inhumane,” O’Hara said in his statement. “And this level of blatant hatred will not be tolerated in our great city.”

Surveillance video from Masjid Al Rahma mosque shows a man entering the buidling with a bag containing a gasoline can. Soon after, people in the building discovered a fire in a third-floor hallway.

In his statement, O'Hara added, "Based on our investigation, there is no other known, active threat to our Muslim neighbors."