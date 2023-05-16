Paid sick and safe time close to passing at Minnesota Capitol

Minnesota workers would be able to earn paid sick and safe time and be covered by a host of new employee protections under a labor and jobs budget bill that the state Senate passed on Tuesday.

The larger $998 million budget bill includes language that allows workers to accrue paid time off if they fall ill, face a threat to their safety or need to recover from sickness or injury. That’s separate from a paid family and medical leave program moving as another bill.

That plan and other provisions in the bill that boost workplace safety standards, require more employee input about staffing ratios and prevent employers from requiring workers to attend meetings that discourage them from joining labor unions represent a historic step forward for workers, supporters said.

“This bill is a big damn deal,” Sen. Erin Murphy, DFL-Saint Paul, said. “We are making powerful advances for people who work for a living all across the state of Minnesota in a variety of industries, providing worker safety, but as important, worker power and worker voice.”

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is Member supported public media. Show your support today, donate, and ensure access to local news and in-depth conversations for everyone.

Under the sick and safe time provision, an employee could earn up to one hour of time off for every 30 hours they work with a cap of 48 hours each year. So after six weeks, a worker could earn one 8-hour day off. Bloomington, Duluth, Minneapolis and St. Paul have similar local ordinances in place already.

As many as 900,000 Minnesota workers could benefit from the change.

The measure’s supporters, including labor groups, health care providers and faith leaders said that coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was critical to have paid time off policies.

“The ability to take care of yourself when you're sick, or to take care of a sick kid or to go to the doctor without forgoing a paycheck should be a basic fundamental expectation for all Minnesotans. But too many workers in this state don't have access to any paid time off,” Rep. Liz Olson, DFL-Duluth, said. “But after this bill is signed into law that all changes.”

Opponents, including business groups and Republican lawmakers, said employers have the option to offer sick and safe time now and most already work to accommodate providing time off as well as they can. And paired with that separate proposal to create a statewide paid family and medical leave program funded with a payroll tax, the new requirements would be even more painful, business groups said.

“I think what we've seen is that there are a number of provisions here that are misguided, that upset the balance in the relationship between the employer and the employee,” Sen. Eric Pratt, R-Prior Lake, said.

Anyone who has worked for an employer for at least 80 hours in a given year would be eligible for the sick and safe time benefit, though independent contractors and some employees subject to other federal standards would be excluded. Employees could roll over unused time and could bank up to 80 hours, unless employers let them save more than that.

Workers would have to give reasonable notice to take time off. Acceptable uses spelled out in the bill include caring for a workers’ mental or physical health, caring for a family member or taking them to a medical appointment, absence related to domestic abuse, sexual assault or stalking of themselves or a family member, and closure of work, school or child care due to severe weather or an emergency.

People could also take time off if they’re unable to work remotely after contracting or being exposed to a communicable disease or if they are at risk of infecting others.

If signed into law, the policy would take effect in 2024. Businesses that violate the provision would be subject to a $10,000 fine.

The conference committee report moves next to the House for a vote. Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign it when it reaches his desk.

The proposal has additional provisions that could affect many workplaces around the state. It would also fund economic development grants and tourism events.

Other things the bill does: