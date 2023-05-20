Minnesota lawmakers have struck a deal to provide $300 million over four years in emergency funding for nursing homes as leverage to bring up a $2.6 billion capital investment package.

The plan would pay for construction projects around the state with a mixture of bonding and cash, and more projects in Republican districts would be included than Democrats had proposed in a cash-only bill.

The deal also includes a pledge to bring the legislative session to an orderly finish by Monday night.

Three-fifths of lawmakers in each chamber need to agree to let the state sell bonds – or take on debt.

Up until now Republicans in the Senate have been unwilling to agree to that without more tax cuts. And DFLers said in response they’d move forward with a $1.3 billion cash-only bill that focused more on projects in DFL-led districts. Democrats wouldn’t need Republican votes to pass that proposal.

Republicans have also been saying for weeks that DFL budget plans shortchanged nursing homes that have still not recovered from the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But on Saturday, the terms of the deal were included in a memo signed by leaders of all four legislative caucuses.

The nursing home money would be split between the next two state budget cycles but would not be a permanent part of state spending.

After the agreement was reported by MPR News, House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth and Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson issued a joint statement.

“All session long we heard the calls to return the surplus back to the taxpayers, but at the end of the day, Democrats were just not willing to give the surplus back,” the Republican leaders said. "Last night, after seeing the dismal Human Services budget that will force more nursing homes to close and make families scramble to find care for their loved ones, we secured up to $300 million in funding to our nursing homes and an infrastructure-focused general obligation bonding bill in order to end this session.”

Long term care facilities have been sounding the alarm this year after the pandemic, rising inflation and workforce shortages have left them short staffed and financially struggling. Many nursing homes have had to reduce the number of patients they care for due to short staffing, and that has meant people have been turned away while the facilities continue to face budget shortages.

Without a quick and significant cash infusion, dozens of nursing homes stand at risk of closing their doors, long term care providers have said. And that could hurt residents and rural communities as those displaced may have to board in hospitals or move to nursing homes far away from their family and friends, providers said.

Both the House and Senate on Friday approved $100 million in zero-interest loans for nursing homes facing financial hardship, along with additional funding and recruitment money. Long term care providers said the option wouldn’t help many dig out of their budget holes.

And Republicans urged DFL leadership and the governor to press for more money for the human services budget.

“We have to find the money somewhere. I know it's there, there's still some money left on the bottom, they just have to come together with their new targets and say, ‘Look, we’ve got to make this a priority,’” Rep. Dave Baker, R-Willmar, said earlier this week. “Let's do this. And then let's come back next year to fix out the value-based system so that we can actually do this long term without having these last minute problems at the very end of session.”

House Human Services Committee Chair Mohamud Noor, DFL-Minneapolis, said new investments in recruitment for caregivers and nursing home formula increases, as well as $100 in zero-interest loans could help nursing homes weather the tough economic times. And he said the state would likely have to come back and reevaluate their reimbursement rates in the future.

“The key point here is that this is a bridge program, it’s not meant to solve the entire problem,” Noor said. “This is making sure that we take care of those who are in need right now as we did during the pandemic and other circumstances.”