Minnesota Aurora shut out Rochester FC in season opener
The Minnesota Aurora kicked off their second season Wednesday night with a 5-0 victory over in-state opponent Rochester FC.
Cat Rapp scored twice for the Aurora in the shutout win in front of more than 5,000 fans at TCO Stadium in Eagan. Hannah Adler, Maya Hansen and Jelena Zbiljic also scored for the Aurora.
Last year, in their inaugural campaign, Minnesota went undefeated in the regular season and reached the championship game of the pre-professional USL W League.
Wednesday's match marked the debut for the Rochester FC Loons, who are new to the USL W League this season.
The Aurora next play on the road Saturday night against the Chicago Dutch Lions. They host RKC Third Coast of Racine and Kenosha County, Wis., next Wednesday.
Rochester hosts the Green Bay Glory for its home opener next Wednesday at RCTC Stadium.
