Listen: Voices from the 2023 Minnesota legislative session

The Minnesota Capitol is quiet — or at least quieter than it has been over the last five months.

A good portion of state lawmakers have gone home since the 2023 Legislative Session came to an end earlier this week.

Both the Minnesota House and Senate gaveled out on Monday night — meeting their deadline — and voters now have a sense of what the Legislature accomplished.

In their time in St. Paul, debates in both chambers dragged late into the night and a number of rallies filled the rotunda with activists making their voices heard.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is Member supported public media. Show your support today, donate, and ensure access to local news and in-depth conversations for everyone.

Throughout the session, lawmakers from both parties spoke at several events echoing the same message, “Welcome to your house.”

Minnesotans heard that message loud and clear. Hundreds of people, and several organizations flooded the Capitol grounds every week to display their heritage, describe their culture and show their support for legislation on a variety of bills.

In short, it was a busy legislative session. Here are some of the voices we heard along the way.

Use the audio player above to listen.