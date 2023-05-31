Minnesota DFL ratifies bylaw changes, bars candidate Nasri Warsame from seeking party endorsement

The Minnesota DFL’s Central Committee ratified a pair of bylaw changes on Tuesday night, and in doing so banned a Minneapolis City Council candidate from seeking the party’s endorsement for any office.

The moves stem from chaos at the Minneapolis Ward 10 endorsing convention on May 13. The new rules — which were passed by the party's State Executive Committee on May 18, then ratified on Tuesday night — allow the DFL to bar people involved in threats or violence at a party event from ever seeking DFL endorsement or serving as a party official or delegate.

The ratification results in a ban on Minneapolis City Council candidate Nasri Warsame from seeking the DFL endorsement for any office. His supporters were allegedly among the instigators in the brawl at the Ward 10 convention, where he was challenging incumbent Aisha Chughtai.

“We want people to know that when they enter into these halls where we’re making these decisions, that they’ll be safe, they’ll be protected and they’ll be able to support whichever candidate they choose — that is the hallmark of our grassroots process,” DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin told the party members who gathered on a Zoom call to debate and vote on the bylaws.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is Member supported public media. Show your support today, donate, and ensure access to local news and in-depth conversations for everyone.

One of the bylaws allows the DFL’s State Executive Committee, after an investigation and on a two-thirds vote, to “immediately and permanently disqualify an individual from seeking the DFL endorsement or letter of support, at any level, if the individual or supporters of their campaign have engaged in, incited, or consciously condoned physical assault, threats of violence, or violent acts while actively campaigning or participating in any function of the DFL Party.”

That decision can be appealed to the party’s Central Committee.

The other bylaw ratified on Tuesday allows the State Executive Committee to remove and ban anyone who engages in threats or violence at a DFL event “from elected or appointed party position, including serving as delegates or alternates to a convention, at any level.”

Martin told MPR’s Morning Edition on Wednesday that it will be up to DFL officials and party members in Ward 10, whether to reconvene the disrupted convention and endorse a candidate for that Minneapolis City Council seat.

At a news conference earlier this month, Warsame said he does not condone violence or intimidation. His campaign manager, Abshir Omar, told the DFL’s State Executive Committee before its May 18 meeting that he supported DFL statements condemning the violence at the Ward 10 convention but disputed that Warsame supporters were to blame.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.