Two major freeway closures planned in Twin Cities this weekend

It’s going to be a challenging weekend for drivers in parts of the Twin Cities metro area, with two major freeway closures planned.

Interstate 94

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said Interstate 94 will be closed in both directions between I-394 in Minneapolis and I-694 in Brooklyn Center.

That closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and will last until 5 a.m. Monday. Traffic will be detoured using I-394 and U.S. Highway 169.

The closure is to allow crews to remove the old deck of the Plymouth Avenue bridge over I-94. The bridge will be getting a new driving surface and other improvements this summer.

The closure is likely to cause some travel headaches in particular for drivers heading between downtown Minneapolis and the northwest metro.

The Minnesota Twins have home games at Target Field on Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. The team advised fans to allow extra travel time and consider other transportation options.

Interstate 35W

MnDOT said there also will be another weekend closure of northbound Interstate 35W in the south Twin Cities metro.

The northbound lanes of I-35W will be closed from the 35 split in Burnsville to I-494 in Bloomington. That starts at 10 p.m. Friday and runs through 5 a.m. Monday.

It’s part of an ongoing freeway resurfacing project; there was a previous weekend closure of the northbound lanes in May. Another closure is planned next weekend.

Northbound traffic will be detoured to State Highway 77. This weekend’s closure does not affect the southbound lanes of I-35W.