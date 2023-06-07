Father of missing woman's children jailed in Winona County after deputy finds a body

The father of a missing southeastern Minnesota woman’s children is in custody at the Winona County Detention Center. The Winona Police Department posted that a body had been found based on information from the investigation into the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury.

The jail’s roster lists Adam Taylor Fravel, 29, being held on suspicion of second degree murder, with a court appearance pending.

The jail record indicates he was booked in the jail Wednesday after 7 p.m.

In a statement on Facebook, the police department said that a Fillmore County deputy discovered human remains Wednesday afternoon near the town of Mabel, Minn.

“The body was found in some brush off Highway 43 and was located using information generated during the Madeline Kingsbury investigation. Because of this, law enforcement personnel have arrested Adam Fravel on probable cause in connection to her disappearance,” the statement read.

Kingsbury search

County authorities, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office are working to identify the body.

Kingsbury has been missing since March 31, when she didn’t pick up her children from child care. Several searches failed to turn up any sign of her.

Fravel has said that he had nothing to do with her disappearance. He has tried to seek custody of their children.