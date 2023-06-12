Bloomington police looking for driver who intentionally ran over cat

Bloomington police are looking for a driver who intentionally ran over a cat on May 9.

The police offered distressing details about the incident today, after obtaining video evidence in the case. Investigators said the driver of a black vehicle, believed to be a Kia Soul, placed what appeared to be a pet cat in front of their vehicle, then got into the car and drove over the animal, killing it.

The vehicle then apparently turned around and struck the cat again. The incident happened on Florida Avenue, near 105th Street.

“We do not know if the person in the video is male or female. We are looking for any info the public can provide to assist us in identifying the driver of the vehicle,” police said in a Twitter post on Monday, with photos of the alleged incident.

A passerby initially reported the cat’s remains and authorities went out and retrieved the cat’s remains about 10:30 a.m. that Tuesday morning. Officials also recovered surveillance video of the incident from a nearby business, and released stills from the video, showing what they hope will be distinguishing characteristics of the driver or vehicle.

Animal control and police investigators are looking into the matter.