Feds slam Minneapolis Police Department over years of racism, excessive force

A two-year federal probe of the Minneapolis Police Department finds the police racially discriminate against Black and Native people, use “excessive” and “unjustified deadly force” in policing and violate the rights of peaceful protestors.

Collectively, the MPD’s culture and practices created the “systemic problems” that made possible the police killing of George Floyd, the newly released U.S. Justice Department report concludes.

The report rips the MPD’s accountability systems, training, supervision, and officer wellness programs, “which contribute to the violations of the Constitution and federal law.”

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and other top Justice Department officials are detailing their findings and laying out next steps during a Friday morning briefing. Garland began his remarks Friday saying “George Floyd should be alive today.”

The probe began in April 2021 following the trial and conviction of ex-officer Derek Chauvin for Floyd’s murder. Federal authorities have been examining whether the Minneapolis Police Department routinely used excessive force and violated people’s constitutional rights.

Among the findings, the Justice Department wrote:

The MPD “used dangerous techniques and weapons against people who committed at most a petty offense and sometimes no offense at all.”

Officers punished people who made them angry.

Police patrolled neighborhoods differently “based on their racial composition and discriminated based on race when searching, handcuffing, or using force against people during stops.”

The probe also documents a police culture that made it difficult to discipline officers. It outlines how Minneapolis police leadership wrongly dismissed or misclassified complaints from the public.

In cases where serious misconduct occurred, they diverted the officers into non-public "coaching" sessions, that may not have happened.

Officials say the report’s conclusions of discriminatory and abusive behavior are grounded in hundreds of accounts and interviews of city residents as well as police department data, video, incident reports and ride alongs with officers.

The report acknowledges the challenges of police work and the toll its taken on many officers.

It recommends that Minneapolis revamp its use of force policies, training and reporting. It also recommends the department collect more data about racial disparities in stops, searches and arrests and beef up its accountability systems, including requiring officers to report misconduct and improving the review process for complaints.

Garland told reporters Friday that the MPD, the city and the Justice Department have agreed to work together to negotiate a consent decree intended to address the problems identified by the federal authorities that will include an “independent monitor.”

In most cases, these “pattern or practice” investigations lead to a consent decree between the city and federal government, which is enforced by a federal court and overseen by an independent monitor.

The consent decree — which can include requirements like officer training, increased transparency about police actions or revamped processes for officer accountability — would not be lifted until the court is satisfied the city has made progress on the terms of the agreement.

The investigative report will likely lead to negotiations between the city and the Justice Department on the terms of the consent decree, which could take months.

The federal probe has a broader scope than a separate state investigation by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, which found Minneapolis officers discriminated against people of color.

It led to a court-enforced settlement agreement in March that, among its provisions, bans officers from searching people because they say they smelled marijuana.

If the city and federal officials on Friday announce a deal on a consent decree, it would be the first time a city in the country has been subject to court-enforced settlement agreements from both federal and state governments at the same time.