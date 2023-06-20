Heading to see Taylor Swift? Metro Transit can get you home safe and sound after all

Taylor Swift fans who were fretting about how they’d get home from this weekend’s concerts in Minneapolis can shake it off: Metro Transit says it’s filling in a blank space on its schedule.

The transit agency now says it will offer additional late-night transit service on Friday and Saturday for fans leaving Swift’s two shows at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The agency initially had said it wouldn’t be able to extend service after the concerts, with light rail trains set to end service shortly before midnight — possibly before the end of the much-anticipated concerts that are expected to draw about 60,000 fans a night. That’s on top of the crowds gathered in downtown Minneapolis this weekend for Twin Cities Pride.

But Metro Transit posted on its website this week that “due to expected high demand, additional light rail and/or bus service will be provided after the Taylor Swift concerts.”

It didn’t offer many details, but did say that Blue Line trains will run from the stadium to parking ramps near Target Field after midnight.

Metro Transit had previously said it was short staffed and wouldn’t be able to extend service, but noted it was offering overtime pay for staff to stay on. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also asked the agency to accommodate fans.

Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is also offering special $5 round-trip bus service from four south metro transit stations, returning from Minneapolis a half-hour after each concert ends.