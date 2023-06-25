Forget the cardigan at home, Swifties get bejeweled for second Minnesota show

Plaid shirt days were over as thousands of fans flocked to U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday night in their best dress. MPR News freelance photographer Nicole Neri interviewed several Swifties about the homemade outfits they created for the big day.

'The Very First Night' Fans out in full force for Taylor Swift's Friday show

Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 8 of 8 Meghan Kerr, 24, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa sorts through the hundred bracelets she made to trade and give away before the second night of Taylor Swift's Eras tour on Saturday in Minneapolis. Nicole Neri for MPR News 1 of 8 Dani Neumann, 34, of St. Paul, shows the outfit she made with friends before the second night of Taylor Swift's Eras tour on Saturday in Minneapolis. Nicole Neri for MPR News 2 of 8 Becky Olderbak, left, of Apple Valley, and her daughter Megan Olderbak of Dubuque, Iowa, show their Midnights-inspired cloaks before the second night of Taylor Swift's Eras tour on Saturday in Minneapolis. Nicole Neri for MPR News Next Slide

Rafael Cisneros, Chicago

Cisneros has been a Taylor Swift fan since he was 9 years old. He created a replica of the outfit Swift wears during her song “Karma” for what he says is his 15th time seeing her.

“I feel like I’ve grown up with her,” Cisneros said. “She is a very inspirational person, she has paved the way for a lot of decisions I’ve made in life.”

Rafael Cisneros, 21, of Chicago, shows the outfit he made, which is a replica of the outfit Taylor Swift wears when she sings "Karma," on Saturday in Minneapolis. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Gabby Borromeo, Iowa

Like many other attendees, Borromeo brought 100 friendship bracelets to trade with other fans. The trend comes from the Swift song “You’re On Your Own, Kid” from her latest album.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is community-supported public media for our whole community, powered by thousands of readers and listeners like you. The end of our budget year is just days away and we are behind our goal. Don't wait to donate – every gift of every size makes a difference.

'Cause there were pages turned with the bridges burned

Everything you lose is a step you take

So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it

You've got no reason to be afraid

She has been preparing for months, sitting at the coffee table each night with the TV on carefully curating bracelets for each Swift “era,” or album. There’s technically 10 albums that define the Eras tour, although songs from her debut album “Taylor Swift” are only played occasionally as surprise songs for the night as she does not own the masters. (Don’t worry, we see a re-recording in the future.)

From left, Meghan Kerr, Brigit Greiner, Ta'mia Hedlin and Andrea Hughes show the bracelets they traded before the second night of Taylor Swift's Eras tour on Saturday in Minneapolis. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Bracelets are made with fans favorite songs titles, least favorite ex-boyfriends (Jake Gyllenhaal, we’re looking at you) and inside fan jokes.

“I really loved her when I was a kid, but then you know I kind of went through that phase where I didn’t like her,” Borromeo said. “In my sophomore year of college, my friend made me listen to ‘Evermore’ and I love it so much. I started listening to all of her albums and now she is my favorite artist.”

Gabby Borromeo, 22, of Des Moines, Iowa, shows her "Speak Now"-inspired outfit and hundred bracelets she made for trading before the second night of Taylor Swift's Eras tour on Saturday in Minneapolis. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Abbigail Vang, St. Paul

Vang chose the “Lover” era to emulate for night two. The Lover album was released in 2019 and was supposed to be a world tour: “Lover Fest.” It was was canceled due to COVID-19, so this is the first time fans are hearing any songs from the album live.

For Vang, she says her favorite thing about being a Swiftie is the community it creates.

“I have loved her since I was 9, since “You Belong with Me” was on the radio … It just feels like a really big community. There’s a bunch of inside jokes and references we all get and we can relate to her. I am a big storytelling person, and I think she does that well with every feeling I have felt before, she’s already encapsulated it in a song. So she kind of makes me feel like I’ve never had an original thought, but it’s nice knowing I’m not the only one that feels that way.”

Abbigail Vang, 22, of St. Paul shows her Lover-inspired skirt before the second night of Taylor Swift's Eras tour on Saturday in Minneapolis. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Christina Berry, Canada

Berry spent weeks on her faded blue jeans embordering Swift symbols across eras. She has been a fan since Swift’s debut album in 2006 but says she’s never been able to get tickets. Like many other fans, at 26 she says she feels like she grew up with Swift.

“I just love her. I’ve grown up with her and that sound and I think she is a very good role model so it stuck,” Berry said.

Christina Berry, 26, of Regina, Saskatchewan, shows the symbols she embroidered and patched onto her pants, all representing different eras of Taylor Swift's music, before the second night of Taylor Swift's Eras tour on Saturday in Minneapolis. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Claire Stastny, Edina

Stastny and her friend worked daily with her sewing machine to create her “Lover” era look. It was her first show, and she says she’s been a fan for all 16 years of her life.

She was most looking forward to the surprise songs Swift plays at each concert and was rooting for “Innocent.” Every show gets two songs, most that have never been played live before. Some are singles, previously unreleased songs from “the vault” or timeless favorites that didn’t make it into the setlist.

Friday night began with “Paper Rings,” a highly requested song and “If This Was a Movie.” Each song is played acoustically, the first on guitar and the second on piano.

The second night was “Dear John,” a song that may-or-may-not be about John Mayer but Swift set things straight when she said in a speech before the song she wants none of her fans to blast someone online she maybe wrote a song about 15 years ago.

The last surprise song in Minneapolis was “Daylight.” In the opinion of many Swifites online, Minneapolis has received some of the most requested and beloved songs of the entire tour.

Claire Stastny, 16, shows the "Lover"-inspired dress she sewed before the second night of Taylor Swift's Eras tour on Saturday in Minneapolis. Nicole Neri for MPR News

MPR News freelance photographer Nicole Neri contributed reporting.