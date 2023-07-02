Photos: Serving up a Taste of Minnesota in Minneapolis

After several years on hiatus, the Taste of Minnesota returned on Sunday to downtown Minneapolis.

The revised Taste of Minnesota takes place along Nicollet Mall and will feature food and live events and music through Monday.

"It's fun to see it coming back,” said Gerard Klass, owner of Soul Bowl, one of the restaurants featured at Taste of Minnesota. “It's cool to see people outside at festivals and just enjoying life and enjoying summer with good food and good music.”

This event is free, and more information on the lineup is available online. It will be open through 8 p.m. Sunday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

An attendee carries a plate of barbecue at Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis on Sunday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Fancy Ray McCloney (left), Minneapolis City Council member Michael Rainville, Mayor Jacob Frey, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and State Sen. Bobby Champion help cut the ribbon to kick off the Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis on Sunday, July 2, 2023. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Staff grill chicken satay at the Mara stand at Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Attendees order at the Soul Bowl stand at Taste of Minnesota festival. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Wrestlers from F1RST Wrestling fight in the ring at Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

A staff member prepares a cup of esquites, corn stew with cheese chile and lime, at the Nixta stand at Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis on Sunday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Staff prepare orders at the Soul Bowl stand at Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

The laughing bird shrimp ceviche at the Oceanaire stand at Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis, on Sunday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

An artist works on a glass pipe at the Legacy Cannabis stand in the arts section of the Taste of Minnesota. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Staff prepare an order of ribs at the Soul Bowl stand at Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis on Sunday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Crowds walk through the Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Crowds walk through Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis Sunday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Staff grill chicken satay at the Mara stand at Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis on Sunday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Wrestlers from F1RST Wrestling take the ring at Taste of Minnesota festival. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Wrestlers from F1RST Wrestling take the ring at Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

An attendee carries a smoked pork sandwich from the Animales Barbecue stand at Taste of Minnesota festival. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

A person walks on stilts through the Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

An attendee carries a cone from Minnesota Nice Cream at Taste of Minnesota festival on Sunday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News