Photos: Serving up a Taste of Minnesota in Minneapolis

Aaliyah Demry
Minneapolis
A grill flames up as a person grabs chicken with
Staff grill chicken satay at the Mara stand at Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis on Sunday, July 2, 2023.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News

After several years on hiatus, the Taste of Minnesota returned on Sunday to downtown Minneapolis.

The revised Taste of Minnesota takes place along Nicollet Mall and will feature food and live events and music through Monday.

"It's fun to see it coming back,” said Gerard Klass, owner of Soul Bowl, one of the restaurants featured at Taste of Minnesota. “It's cool to see people outside at festivals and just enjoying life and enjoying summer with good food and good music.”

This event is free, and more information on the lineup is available online. It will be open through 8 p.m. Sunday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

A person holds a large plate of food.
An attendee carries a plate of barbecue at Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis on Sunday.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News
A large group lift pieces of ribbon above their heads.
Fancy Ray McCloney (left), Minneapolis City Council member Michael Rainville, Mayor Jacob Frey, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and State Sen. Bobby Champion help cut the ribbon to kick off the Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis on Sunday, July 2, 2023.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News
Two people sand over a grill with tongs in hand.
Staff grill chicken satay at the Mara stand at Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News
People place orders at a booth as a chef prepares meals.
Attendees order at the Soul Bowl stand at Taste of Minnesota festival.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News
Wrestlers fight in a ring.
Wrestlers from F1RST Wrestling fight in the ring at Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News
A person shakes spices into a cup.
A staff member prepares a cup of esquites, corn stew with cheese chile and lime, at the Nixta stand at Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis on Sunday.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News
A worker shakes fries in a mixing bowl.
Staff prepare orders at the Soul Bowl stand at Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News
A dish with cilantro on top.
The laughing bird shrimp ceviche at the Oceanaire stand at Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis, on Sunday.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News
A person holds a glass pipe near an open flame.
An artist works on a glass pipe at the Legacy Cannabis stand in the arts section of the Taste of Minnesota.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News
A person pours sauce over ribs.
Staff prepare an order of ribs at the Soul Bowl stand at Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis on Sunday.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News
Crowds gather for the festival.
Crowds walk through the Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News
A crowd of people.
Crowds walk through Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis Sunday.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News
Two people grill, holding tongs to move chicken.
Staff grill chicken satay at the Mara stand at Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis on Sunday.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News
A wrestler.
Wrestlers from F1RST Wrestling take the ring at Taste of Minnesota festival.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News
A wrestling match.
Wrestlers from F1RST Wrestling take the ring at Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News
A flamingo bird decoration on top of a bun.
An attendee carries a smoked pork sandwich from the Animales Barbecue stand at Taste of Minnesota festival.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News
A person walks on stilts.
A person walks on stilts through the Taste of Minnesota festival in downtown Minneapolis.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News
An ice cream cone
An attendee carries a cone from Minnesota Nice Cream at Taste of Minnesota festival on Sunday.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News

