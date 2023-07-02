Photos: Serving up a Taste of Minnesota in Minneapolis

After several years on hiatus, the Taste of Minnesota returned on Sunday to downtown Minneapolis.
The revised Taste of Minnesota takes place along Nicollet Mall and will feature food and live events and music through Monday.
"It's fun to see it coming back,” said Gerard Klass, owner of Soul Bowl, one of the restaurants featured at Taste of Minnesota. “It's cool to see people outside at festivals and just enjoying life and enjoying summer with good food and good music.”
This event is free, and more information on the lineup is available online. It will be open through 8 p.m. Sunday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.
