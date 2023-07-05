Photos: Across the U.S., fireworks displays and parades for the Fourth of July

Parades, citizenship celebrations and fireworks made up the festivities around the U.S. for the Fourth of July.

The celebrations even spanned worldwide, with Ukraine illuminating the Motherland Monument at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War in Kyiv.

Here’s a look at some moments captured by photojournalists around the country.

A float from West Bank commemorates Coralville's 150th anniversary as thousands of people celebrate Independence Day during the 4thFest parade, Tuesday in Coralville, Iowa. Joseph Cress | Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP

The Motherland monument illuminated in the colors of the U.S. flag at the WWII open-air museum in Kyiv amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Motherland monument was illustrated in the colors of the Ukrainian and U.S. flags as a sign of greeting to the United States on Independence Day. Genya Savilov | AFP via Getty Images

Fireworks erupt over the Washington Monument during the Independence Day fireworks display along the National Mall on Tuesday in Washington, DC. Crowds of people came together to partake in the annual event commemorating the Fourth of July celebration. Nathan Howard | Getty Images

The Washington Monument is seen as participants march during the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, DC. Stefani Reynolds | AFP via Getty Images

The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully lit up for the first time, as seen from the Metropolis, on Tuesday. L.E. Baskow | Las Vegas Review-Journal via Getty Images

People gather to watch Independence Day fireworks on South Beach in Miami Beach, Fla. on Tuesday. Chandan Khanna | AFP via Getty Images

New U.S. citizens wave U.S. flags after being sworn in during a naturalization ceremony on Independence Day at George Washington's Mount Vernon in Mount Vernon, Va. Stefani Reynolds | AFP via Getty Images

Fireworks explode over the East River during the 47th annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks display with the Empire State Building reflected from Summit One Vanderbilt on Tuesday in New York City, N.Y. Alexi J. Rosenfeld | Getty Images

Attendees watch the Independence Day fireworks display along the National Mall on Tuesday in Washington, DC. Crowds of people came together to partake in the annual event commemorating the Fourth of July celebration. Nathan Howard | Getty Images

People watch as fireworks explode over the Manhattan skyline during Macy's Independence Day fireworks display in New York City, N.Y. on Tuesday. Adam Gray | AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and family watch the Independence Day fireworks display from the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington DC. Saul Loeb | AFP via Getty Images