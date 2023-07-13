Art Hounds: Broadway, Shakespeare and 48-hour bands

Singer-songwriter Katy Vernon, who was born in London and now lives in White Bear Lake, recommends Theatre 55’s production of “A Chorus Line – In Concert,” based on the 1975 musical about aspiring Broadway dancers.

“Everything they do is geared towards performers 55 and up,” she says. “And as a performer myself, reaching that age in the next few years, I just really am encouraged and inspired by theater that shows none of us have an expiration date.”

She adds: “‘A Chorus Line’ is all about putting yourself out there.”

Performances run Friday through July 23 at Caponi Art Park in Eagan.

“A Chorus Line – In Concert" by Theatre 55. Courtesy of Heather Swanson

Pamela McNulty of Minnetonka has been retired for four years after two decades of working in fundraising for women's higher education. Her recommendation, Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” is produced by The Gray Mallard Theater Co. and is their second production.

“It is incredibly special, given the wonderful production, the fact that it's free and open to everyone in the community and presented by outstanding actors who are diverse,” McNulty says. “They provide Shakespeare in a brand new manner.”

Performances will be at Sociable Cider Werks in Minneapolis in the parking lot. It runs July 20-August 6.

Amanda Malkin of St. Peter, Minn., is an art conservator. She is also a lover of all things art and music and a mother of twins. Amanda is especially looking forward to the Minnesota Original Music Festival, a network of free concerts, workshops and events in St. Peter, Minnesota, beginning July 19.

Malkin highlights a unique opportunity at the festival: a 48-hour band challenge.

“The challenge is a spirited contest, where all musicians playing original music are encouraged to participate,” Amanda explains. “Through a random draft process, new bands are formed for just 48 hours. The new bands then create a new song together for the event and compete in front of a panel of judges with their original tunes.”

Winners showcase their music on the weekend mainstage at Minnesota Square Park. The weeklong festival culminates with concerts on July 22- 23.