Drought conditions in South Dakota are improving thanks to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures

Drought and dry conditions in South Dakota are improving thanks to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures.

This week's U.S. Drought Monitor report shows only around 25 percent of South Dakota is still under varying degrees of drought conditions, with just a small pocket of Charles Mix County in extreme drought. The dry conditions are concentrated in southeastern and eastern South Dakota.

Just three weeks ago, around 75 percent of South Dakota was in drought. Now 63 percent of the state has normal conditions.

And South Dakota is in better shape than most other Midwestern states. Drought conditions are widespread in Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri. Significant portions of those states are in extreme or exceptional drought.

State Climatologist Laura Edwards told South Dakota Public Broadcasting that recent weather changes are good news for the state's crops.

“I think the rain in addition to the cooler than average temperatures we've seen over the last couple weeks, you know for most of July, really has improved or reduced the stress on especially corn and soybeans,” Edwards said. “And so, we're seeing much improved crop conditions in the corn and soybean areas.”

Next week could bring above-average temperatures, she said, but she hopes the rain will be enough to keep crop conditions stable.