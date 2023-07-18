Suspect charged in Forest Lake hit-and-run crash; family and friends remember teenage victim

A 17-year-old girl struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver last weekend in Forest Lake, Minn. is being remembered by family and friends as a loving person who dreamed of going to college and becoming a veterinarian.

Darisha Bailey Vath of Stacy, Minn. died early Sunday after allegedly being intentionally struck by a car. The alleged driver of that car, 20-year-old Dylan Robert Simmons of North Branch, Minn., has been charged with third-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide.

In her obituary, Bailey Vath’s family described her as a “sweet, caring and loving person with a strong personality. Darisha loved everyone, she wouldn’t even hurt a fly. She loved any animals that she had contact with. If she could adopt them, she would in a heartbeat.”

An online fundraiser for the family said Bailey Vath was set to graduate high school next year. A funeral is set for Saturday in Rochester, Minn., where she was born.

Simmons’ initial court hearing was Tuesday morning. Bail was set at $750,000 without conditions, or $375,000 with conditions.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Simmons, he and Bailey Vath were among a crowd of young people who gathered at the Lakeside Memorial Park parking lot in Forest Lake at about 1 a.m. Sunday. Police said a fight started in the lot between two groups, involving bats, a knife and other weapons. Most of the people knew each other, witnesses later told police.

The complaint alleges that Simmons “intentionally drove in the direction of several people from the opposing side of the conflict. Though Simmons did not strike anyone at this time, he did collide with the back end of a vehicle. ... The witnesses said that Simmons then backed up and again drove directly towards the multiple people who were near the other vehicle. This time Simmons struck (Bailey Vath) with the front passenger side of his vehicle.”

Simmons allegedly continued driving over the teen, before fleeing with a passenger in the vehicle. The complaint says the incident was captured in a brief cell phone video.

Bailey Vath died at the scene as bystanders tried to save her.

Simmons later returned to the scene and was arrested. He allegedly later told investigators he was driving the vehicle and knew he had hit Bailey Vath.

“The investigation of this incident continues and additional charges may be considered in the future depending on the results of this further investigation,” the complaint states.