Temporary site plan for Minneapolis police precinct building moves forward

The City of Minneapolis is moving forward with plans to temporarily locate the 3rd Police Precinct station downtown. A council committee Tuesday unanimously passed a legislative directive requiring the city to research the merits of adding 3rd Precinct officers to the Century Plaza building which is located outside of the precinct's geographic boundaries.

City Council President Andrea Jenkins proposed the Century Plaza location following a presentation of a survey of Minneapolis residents regarding the MPD facility. Some survey respondents told consultants that they deeply distrust the Minneapolis police and the city of Minneapolis.

Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins listens during a presentation about the results of a survey regarding the proposed future location of the 3rd Police Precinct at Minneapolis City Hall on Tuesday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

“It’s easy to be cynical, and cynicism is around government — writ large. Around Minneapolis government and Minneapolis police department,” said Jenkins. “I tried to come to some sort of creative solution that will allow us to continue to have these conversations.”

Jenkins said she hopes the location of the temporary site near the 3rd Precinct will help to rebuild trust with Minneapolis residents and improve police response times in the area.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

A report reviewing the new proposed location is due back in early September.

Minneapolis community members hold a sign reading “We want truth and reconciliation before you force a new station” during a presentation about the results of a survey regarding the proposed future location of the 3rd Police Precinct at Minneapolis City Hall on Tuesday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

There are no current plans to return the 3rd Precinct to its former Lake Street, and there was no further mention of what, if anything, the city might do to renovate the ruins of the former Third Precinct.

Council member Jason Chavez said he wants to make sure city will remove that site from future consideration.

Minneapolis City Council member Jason Chavez says that residents in his district do now want the precinct to return to Lake Street. Ben Hovland | MPR News

“Under no circumstances should the city of Minneapolis rebuild the 3rd precinct station at the former Lake and Minnehaha location — located in Ward 9, which I proudly represent,” said Chavez. “My constituents, in particular, have made that very clear. We will never rebuild a police station at Lake and Minnehaha."

Likewise, the city council also moved away from any proposed plan to site the precinct at 26th and Minnehaha.

A report reviewing the new proposed location is due back in early September.