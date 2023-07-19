In 1963, she left Minneapolis for Mattel. She designed Barbie clothes for 35 years

Barbara Millicent “Barbie” Roberts may be originally from Wisconsin, but one of her famous fashion designers hails from Minneapolis.

Carol Spencer, 90, grew up in Minneapolis and attended the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. After stints in New York and Milwaukee, she applied for a design position at Mattel in California. She landed the job and spent the next 35 years designing outfits for our favorite doll.

She talked with MPR News from her residence in Los Angeles about the influence of her home state on designs, the upcoming Barbie movie and how an 11.5-inch-tall doll has maintained her status for decades.

"We followed the trends which were part of the basic plan, but so many people wanted Barbie to look like them too," Spencer said. Tara Pixley for MPR News

Hear the conversation using the audio player above, or read a transcript of it below. Both have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Where did you like shopping in the Twin Cities when you lived here?

There were a couple of stores on Nicollet, like Harold’s. I remember going to the movies with my sister on Sunday afternoons and we would always stop at the Radisson Hotel for a quick dinner. That was when we were teenagers and we were trying to be so sophisticated.

The Golden Jubilee Barbie on display at Spencer's home. Tara Pixley for MPR News

How did you first get into fashion?

I learned how to sew while watching my grandmother as a little girl. I went to Washburn High School and I remember in 1947 when Christian Dior put out the new look and sent hemlines down, I wanted to be in fashion.

I started to sew my own clothes so that the skirts were long and this was a time when I was growing taller, so it was quite a challenge. But that was what really got me into fashion. I loved what was coming out of Paris.

When I was at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, we studied high fashion, pattern making, draping — it was a hands-on process.

If she had to guess, Spencer thinks she has over a thousand Barbie dolls. Tara Pixley for MPR News

What is your favorite outfit that you designed for Barbie?

Oh goodness, there’s quite a few favorites. I would say that my ultimate favorite is the Benefit Ball Barbie doll. That is the first doll that ever bore the name of the fashion designer who created it from Mattel. Before that, we were a closely guarded secret. We all wanted to have our name applied to certain Barbie dolls.

There are 350 to 400 Barbie dolls in Spencer's dining room. She says when you eat dinner at her house, you never eat alone. Tara Pixley for MPR News

Did you draw inspiration from any fashion designers?

We could create a great many more things than just a teenage doll because [Barbie] would be modeling clothing, you know, that would be worn through the 30s and 40s.

The high-fashion houses like Dior, Balenciaga, Chanel — we had to pick and choose what would be understandable when it went to the stores for the child, and it also had to have play value. The world was changing, and it was fun adapting all of the changes that came through my career.

The Color Magic Barbie debuted in the 1960s. Each one would change a different color when you applied a special solution to them. Tara Pixley for MPR News

Why do you think Barbie has endured? Why do people still find her relevant?

Well, you know, when Barbie was created, we were to follow what was happening. The trends of fashion, music, art, world business — everything. And we were to turn it into a play fashion and in that regard, people from different walks of life were buying the product but playing with it in their own way. When you play with something as a child, it really sticks with you.

The parents found the fashions to be fantastic. They loved being able to display the dolls because the fashions were so realistic. So many different people understood her in so many different ways and cherished her because of whatever their link was. It really has a lasting effect and I think it’s going to continue, hopefully, for a long, long time.

Spencer drew a lot of inspiration in her early days of design from First Lady Jackie Kennedy. Tara Pixley for MPR News

Do you think it’s important the doll has evolved and had different body sizes, races, hair colors, etc.?

Oh definitely. We evolve, we are not the same as we used to be. The world is not the same. We followed the trends which were part of the basic plan, but so many people wanted Barbie to look like them too.

Spencer is pictured with her favorite Barbie she designed, the Benefit Ball Barbie. This is the first Barbie from Mattel to allow designers names on the back of the box. Tara Pixley for MPR News

Tell us a little bit about your Barbie collection.

Well I have a small house with two bedrooms. I have a living room and a dining room — I decided to buy a curio cabinet and I have that filled with Barbie dolls. I have them separated according to the decade: ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s.

I had clear cases built and attached to the wall and I have some special items from the 1990s in that case. I would say I have probably 350 to 400 dolls in the dining room. so when you eat at my house you never eat alone — Barbie is always there.

Spencer says her studies at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design helped her in her career as a Barbie fashion designer. Tara Pixley for MPR News

Are you planning on seeing the movie?

I am seeing it on the 19th with the local Barbie club and some of my neighbors who love Barbie … we’re gonna party!

I haven’t fully decided what I am going to wear. It is getting warmer here so I might wear my new pink suit, but if it is close to 100 degrees, I will have to wear something cooler. It will definitely have pink in it.

In 2019, Spencer's book was released, "Dressing Barbie: A Celebration of the Clothes That Made America's Favorite Doll and the Incredible Woman Behind Them" Tara Pixley for MPR News