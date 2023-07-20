Minneapolis safety commissioner Cedric Alexander leaving the job Sept. 1

After nearly a year on the job, Minneapolis community safety commissioner Cedric Alexander has said he is retiring.

A statement Thursday from Mayor Jacob Frey’s office says Alexander informed the office of his decision to leave the job Sept. 1. He was sworn in a year ago August.

Council member Jamal Osman said when he learned Thursday of Alexander’s retirement, he was disappointed. Osman said Alexander had fresh ideas and met with him and the community.

“And he was never someone who was really afraid of political backlash, anything like that. He was a straight talker and that gave me a lot of hope,” the council member said.

Alexander organized and heads the new office that combines five departments, including Minneapolis police, fire and 911 as well as neighborhood safety. The formation of the department stemmed from pressure placed on the city to reform public safety in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd in 2020.

In the mayor’s statement, Alexander is quoted as saying he is “proud to note the foundation for success has been established.”

“I am beyond honored to have served this community and have been humbled by the expression of support shows me over the years,” Alexander said, according to the release.

The mayor credited Alexander with an effort to reduce violent crime under which the city saw a decrease last fall over the same three-month period in 2021.

“I am honored to have worked alongside commissioner Alexander and thank him for his disciplined, inclusive approach to community safety. I’m grateful to call him a friend and will be seeking his guidance well into the future,” Frey said in the statement.

The statement does not give a reason for Alexander’s retirement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.