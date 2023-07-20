MPCA: American Crystal Sugar Company didn't follow wastewater rules

A prominent sugar and agricultural producer has been found responsible for pollutants in nearby bodies of water in northwestern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency investigation found two American Crystal Sugar Company facilities violated wastewater regulations last year. It cost the plants, headquartered in Moorhead, Minn., over $25,000.

The Crookston, Minn., facility reportedly released high levels of fecal matter, pH and other pollutants in the Red Lake River a dozen times, the MPCA said in a Thursday press release.

Multiple times since 2021, the Crookston plant let go of wastewater without permission. The MPCA says the biggest release — 70,000 gallons worth — was all within American Crystal Sugar's property.

A different “significant” wastewater release flowed into a public ditch next to the plant “during a spring rain event,” the MPCA said in the release.

“The facility failed to immediately notify the State Duty Officer of one of these releases. Each instance created the potential for harm to the environment,” it said.

The nearby East Grand Forks, Minn., plant let pollutants into the Red River six times last year, some over twice the legal limit.

American Crystal Sugar also failed to analyze enough wastewater samples, the MPCA said — and it had sent off waste when river levels were too low. The investigation also showed the company didn’t properly report data.

The MPCA says American Crystal Sugar has “completed corrective actions” and has yet to respond to a request for comment. MPR News has sent out an interview request to American Crystal Sugar Company.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.