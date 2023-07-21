Program partners with schools to help reduce number of homeless families in Hennepin County

There are preconceived ideas about who experiences homelessness and how they got there.

Individual stories often serve as a reminder that homelessness is a lot more complex than what we see outside.

In Carlen Kang’s case, homelessness, with three children ages 4, 6 and 18, could have been her reality.

Kang was falling on hard times, working two jobs to make ends meet, and making sure her children were safe. When it came to school, she said it was tough to keep the kids on track. That’s when a social worker contacted her and things started to change.

“I told them the truth. I'm trying to move. I have a lot going on at home. I can't concentrate only on that right now,” she said.

Soon, Kang found herself connected to a program called Homework Starts with Home, which provides resources and supportive services to families experiencing housing instability. Now, she’s found a new place to live and a new job, and her children are enrolled in school.

The program began in April of last year and is put on by the YMCA of the North, Hennepin County, Osseo Area Schools and Brooklyn Center community schools. Its primary focus is on the Northwest Hennepin suburbs.

A total of 61 households have been served so far and that number is expected to grow. Program officials say of those who completed the program, 100 percent found stable housing.

Program director Bri Warren says people who face housing instability may not think to contact a social worker at their child's school. But she says that's exactly how the program gets referrals.

“This program works with the school social worker, and our YMCA, family support specialists. They work together holistically to address the barriers that this family is facing. And with the ultimate goal of keeping the child in school,” Warren said.

The program will work over three years with 250 families experiencing housing instability whose children attend school in Brooklyn Center Community Schools or Osseo Area Schools.

With increases in eviction filings, households severely cost burdened and families couch hopping, Housing Stability Director for Hennepin County David Hewitt says the number of families experiencing homelessness has increased 79 percent compared to last year.

That means in 2022, the point in time count for people experiencing homelessness was below 1,000 — so far this year, that number is close to 1,700.

“What we have seen is that when families are assisted to avoid eviction, the number of families in shelters drops dramatically. And it's not surprising. It's not rocket science to say that rental assistance was more than 90 percent of evictions as a non-payment of rent. Pretty much every family that comes into shelter is in the lowest income bracket in our community,” Hewitt said.

Carlen Kang’s story is just one of thousands locally. While she credits the program for helping her prevent being unhoused, she says it's family support specialists like Sandra Walton who show up consistently and with compassion that have really made a difference. Kang was emotional describing what that relationship has been like.

“It's harder to listen to families or people that you know or somebody that you think is going to judge you. So, a lot of the girls, parents, boys, whoever got their kids right now — they need somebody like Sandra,” Kang said.

Kang says the program is paying off. She says her four-year-old who struggled with speech delay, can now read, spell names and talk in complete sentences.

For more information, families should contact their school district to determine if they are eligible. Brooklyn Center Schools at HSWH@BCCS286.org and Osseo Area Schools at HSWH@district279.org.