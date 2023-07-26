For many, Minneapolis parks offer a way to beat the heat

The scene was jumping Wednesday at Webber Park pool — or more to the point, splashing — on the first day of what forecasters expect will be some of the hottest days of the summer.

Some kids bobbed in the water with a parent or two. A teen stood on a platform just off the deep end of the north Minneapolis pool, apparently pondering whether to jump in. A few kids and moms in their bathing suits, hair still wet, sat on blankets under the shade of a nearby tree.

Stay healthy U doctor's advice on dealing with heat

Eight-year-old Felix Lostetter and his mom Laura spent the day swimming. The future entrepreneur said he planned to sell some lemonade later in his neighborhood and earn a little money before returning for swimming lessons later in the week.

Larry Umphrey, director of aquatics, athletics, ice arenas and golf with the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board, kept an especially close watch Wednesday on the temperatures. The parks have a policy of canceling some events if the heat index reaches 105 degrees and/or the air quality index reaches unhealthy levels.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Gabe (right), celebrating his ninth birthday, dunks next to his friend Will, 8, in the shallow pool at the Webber Natural Swimming Pool in north Minneapolis on Tuesday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

“The exception is we do not cancel aquatics if it gets hot out,” he said. “The water is a great place for people to be able to cool off.”

The Webber pool uses a natural cleaning system that contains no chlorine. It is located in an area of the city where there is a higher concentration of people of color than in other parts of the city. Environmental experts say these communities tend to bear the brunt of climate change.

In addition to cooling off at Webber Park pool, the North Commons Water Park in north Minneapolis and the Jim Lupient Water Park in northeast are open to the public. There are 60 wading pools or splash pads that don’t have lifeguards but are open to the public until 10 p.m., Umphrey said.

Kids cool off while playing Marco Polo at the Webber Natural Swimming Pool in north Minneapolis on Tuesday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

The city has 12 beaches to visit. Two are currently closed due to water quality. It also has 28 recreation centers that are air conditioned and open to the public from noon to 9 p.m.

Back at the Webber pool, Tyna'ja Hornsby, who goes by Nene, was keeping cool in the water with her cousins.

“I'm here because it's a very hot day. And it's a nice day to be in the water,” she said. “Just have some fun with your friends and family.”

Lyllian, 13, basks in the sun next to her friend Tyna’Ja at the Webber Natural Swimming Pool in north Minneapolis on Tuesday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Ainslee Beery emerged from the pool looking relaxed after swimming laps. She said she was not fazed by the heat. "I'm from New Orleans so like any heat wave here is nothing compared to what's going on down there.”

This Minnesota heat wave feels like a normal day in New Orleans, she added.

That’s true for now. However, climatologists say Minnesota’s summers may feel more like home to people like Beery in the coming years — and days. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Twin Cities metro area, starting Thursday.