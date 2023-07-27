Excessive heat warning until 8 p.m.; Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday evening

It feels steamy at midday, and our temperatures will rise several more degrees as we go through Thursday afternoon.

Many locations will see highs in the upper 90s with dew points in the upper 70s this afternoon. Heat index values will be over 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service posted an excessive heat warning that covers much of southern Minnesota and the entire Twin Cities metro area until 8 p.m. this Thursday:

Excessive heat warning and heat advisory continues until 8 p.m. Thursday National Weather Service

Orange-shaded areas are in a heat advisory.

Here are details of the excessive heat warning that includes the Twin Cities metro area:

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN 904 AM CDT Thu Jul 27 2023 MNZ060>063-067>070-075-076-083-272215- /O.CON.KMPX.EH.W.0001.230727T1700Z-230728T0100Z/ /O.CON.KMPX.HT.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-230727T1700Z/ Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Sibley-Carver-Scott-Dakota- Nicollet-Le Sueur-Blue Earth- Including the cities of Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Gaylord, Chanhassen, Chaska, Victoria, Shakopee, Hastings, St Peter, Le Sueur, and Mankato 904 AM CDT Thu Jul 27 2023 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Mankato to Twin Cities metro areas. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until noon CDT today. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Chance of thunderstorms and severe weather increases later today

Parts of northern Minnesota were seeing scattered midday showers and there were are a few scattered thunderstorms in northwestern Wisconsin, moving eastward.

The heat and moisture will provide plenty of fuel for additional thunderstorms in Minnesota and Wisconsin later this afternoon and this evening. Some areas will see severe weather.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center shows an enhanced risk of severe weather this afternoon and evening in portions of east-central and northeastern Minnesota, plus northwestern Wisconsin:

Severe weather outlook Thursday afternoon through Thursday night NWS Storm Prediction Center

Enhanced risk means that numerous severe thunderstorms are possible. Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible in the yellow-shaded area, which includes the Twin Cities metro plus much of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Here are the severe risk categories that are used by the NWS Storm Prediction Center:

Severe weather risk categories NWS Storm Prediction Center

Stay weather-aware from late afternoon into this evening.

You can hear updated weather information for Minnesota and western Wisconsin on the MPR News network. You can check MPR’s display of NWS radar here.

You can also check these National Weather Service sites for updated weather info: Twin Cities, Duluth, La Crosse, Wis., Sioux Falls, S.D., and Grand Forks, N.D.

Quiet weather this weekend

A high pressure system will bring us drier and cooler weather this weekend.

Saturday highs will be in the 70s across the northern third of Minnesota and parts of northwestern Wisconsin, with 80s elsewhere:

Saturday forecast highs National Weather Service

Sunday highs will be mainly in the 80s, with 70s in far northern Minnesota:

Sunday forecast highs National Weather Service

Mainly dry this weekend

Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will have a dry weekend.

There could be a stray shower in southwestern Minnesota Saturday morning, and a passing shower is possible in parts of northern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin later on Saturday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale (NAM) forecast model shows the potential rain pattern from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday:

Simulated radar from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday NOAA, via Tropicaltidbits.com

Check forecast updates.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on MPR News at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:39 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.