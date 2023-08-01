Bodycam video shows tense moments as troopers confront, shoot man along I-94

Content warning: MPR News has linked to body camera footage from the Minnesota Department of Transportation below. It contains violent material and viewer discretion is advised.

Body camera and squad car video released Tuesday by the Minnesota State Patrol showed the chaotic moments early Monday morning as troopers struggled to pull a driver out of his car and take him into custody along Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.

With the car doors open on both sides and a trooper yelling for the man to get out of the car, the video shows the driver speeding off, tossing the troopers to the ground. Before the trooper on the passenger side falls, he appears to fire several shots into the car.

The troopers get in their squads and give chase. Roughly 30 seconds later they come upon the vehicle moving slowly by the Jersey barriers. They box it against the median near the 42nd Avenue bridge over the interstate and come out guns drawn before realizing the man has been shot. They call for paramedics.

The trooper’s shots killed the driver, identified as Ricky Cobb, 33.

Col. Matt Langer, head of the State Patrol, declined substantial comment beyond the videos, noting that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident. He and Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson offered condolences to Cobb’s family. The two officials showed the video to Cobb’s family earlier in the day.

“This is just a tremendously sad situation. It’s sad from every perspective and for everyone involved,” Langer told reporters before releasing the videos.

Langer declined to say if a gun was found, citing the ongoing investigation. However, he did say the after watching the videos, he believed the situation “very clearly meets the threshold for the use of deadly force.”

Cobb was pulled over by a trooper just before 2 a.m. on Monday because the car’s tail lights were not visible, Langer said.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Director of Communications Howie Padilla (left) introduces Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson and State Patrol Chief Colonel Matt Langer press conference in St. Paul on Tuesday. Matt Sepic | MPR News

Troopers, he said, found Cobb was wanted in Ramsey County in connection with allegedly violating an order for protection - a “felony level violation” and attempted to take him into custody. It was not a warrant, Langer said, it was a “pickup and hold” request from Ramsey County authorities.

In the video, Cobb can be heard saying he’d call his attorney and asking if there was a warrant out. The trooper says no as he asks him to step out of the car and then asks Cobb to hand over the car keys, saying he’d explain it to Cobb once he stepped out of the vehicle.

Seconds later, the troopers open the car doors on both sides.

“They simply asked him to get out of the car, and they had a lawful reason to do so,” Langer said.

A spokesperson for the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office confirmed that it had issued an alert to Minnesota law enforcement for the apprehension of Cobb and that he wanted for violating an order for protection, a felony.

The “attempt to locate” alert asked any police that encountered him to detain him and contact Ramsey County.

A police report on the incident said Ramsey County deputies had been looking for him since last Wednesday, when they had been called to an apartment building in Vadnais Heights on a complaint about the alleged violation of the order.