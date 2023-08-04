Art Hounds: Duluth goes country

Nat El-Hai describes herself as a Minneapolis writer, organizer and lesbian commentator. She’s looking forward to the latest Southside Shtetl — an outdoor Jewish makers market that celebrates the local Jewish community and includes everything from pottery to political education.

Plus: Anyone can join in the klezmer jam session from 6-8 p.m.

“This month’s event is really grounded in the Jewish diaspora,” El-Hai said. “You’re not going to find any other Jewish event in Minneapolis like this.”Southside Shtetl takes place 4-8 p.m. Aug. 13 at 3103 Chicago Ave. in Minneapolis.

Tinia Moulder is a fan of Sue Scott’s recurring variety show and podcast “Island of Discarded Women.”

The actor, choreographer and teaching artist, who just wrapped a production of “Glensheen” at the History Theatre in St. Paul, said the show is a great introduction to all kinds of artists – writers, musicians, spoken-word artists, and more.

“I especially love the interview that Sue does with a woman on each show,” Moulder said.

In August, that special interview guest was violinist, composer and disability activist Gaelynn Lea. The live events take place in an intimate supper club setting. And the best part, Moulder said, is that if you can’t make it, you can hear it all on a podcast released a few weeks later.

The episode of “Island of Discarded Women” featuring Gaelynn Lea was recorded on Aug. 3 at Crooner’s Supper Club in Minneapolis. The next live event, featuring former TV news anchor Pat Miles, happens Oct. 12.

Duluth is going a little bit country for the North of Nashville festival. But most of the bands playing at the one-day country music fest didn’t have to travel far.

“It features bands that are right on the cusp of making it from southern Minnesota and northern Minnesota,” said Duluth guitarist and songwriter Chris Allen, who is stoked for this outdoor summer concert and afterparty.

On the lineup: Lexie Houle, Bo Allen, Luke Lynell. Plus, a blast from the past: 1980s act West Wind.

North of Nashville happens 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Cast Iron Bar and Grill in Duluth; call 218-729-7514 for tickets.