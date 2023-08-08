If you’re not sure what to expect when you enter the world of Minnesota playwright Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay’s “The Kung Fu Zombies Saga,” now playing at Theater Mu, you’re not alone.

The nearly three-hour epic takes place in two acts and tells two stories about family, grief and what you lose when you are just trying to survive — all set to a strong hip hop soundtrack.

Both acts focus on a warrior as she tries to fulfill familial promises. Act one, subtitled “Shaman Warrior,” tells of a martial artist named Arun, played with a clear mission by Hannah Nguyen in her professional debut. Nguyen balances teenage angst and honor-bound obligations with ease; future directors should take notes.

Arun battles demons, zombies and schoolteachers on her path toward accepting her role as a Shaman. At the same time, she searches for her sister in the aftermath of the apocalypse that leads to the zombies rising from their graves.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Act two takes us on a journey with Sika, portrayed by Michelle de Joya in a bitingly sarcastic performance; de Joya possesses a glare that cuts faster than her sword. Sika is tasked with traveling from northeast Minneapolis to Laos to scatter the ashes of her parents in their homeland; they were killed in a zombie attack. de Joya gives us all a masterclass in badassery as she flips and fights her way through the second act.

Other stand-out performances include Payton J. Woodson, whose ex-military monk character Loc is commanding yet gentle. Soudavone Khamvongsa plays dual roles and is a standout in fight scenes, choreographed with flair by Allen Malicsi.

Enormvs Muñoz’s monkey god Hanuman in the first act is a true delight, as he captures the element of a naïve all-powerful being that many would take too far into the cartoonish.

My praise, however, is primarily saved for local icon Katie Bradley, whose portrayal of show villain Mara is scene-stealing and scenery-chewing perfection.

The entire night of theater is a massive undertaking, and well-led by director Lily Tung Crystal, though it certainly isn’t for the faint of heart. Sexual grooming and violence, cannibalism and blood are part of the course, and earns its 16 and up recommendation. One scene even sees the villainous Mara viciously consume the remains of one of her victims while soaked in blood on her ill-fated wedding day.

But content warnings aside, playwright Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay has crafted a unique, deeply emotional set of stories. The worldbuilding seems to take inspiration from both Blaxploitation films of the 1970s and 80s and classic Kung Fu movies like those of Bruce Lee. Vongsay combines this with Southeast Asian mythology, creating a well-thought-out and executed playground for actors.

Another fascinating element of the show is the infusion of Laotian history, including colonialism, the Vietnam War and the Secret War, whose impact is felt in the play as it is in modern-day Laos.

While the show is generally a lot of fun, it can drag at odd times. In “Shaman Warrior,” some scenes feel rushed, while others are given too much time — though with future stagings I’m sure those moments will be worked out. “Cannibals,” on the other hand, runs like a rock concert, leaving very little fat to the story. Perhaps this is due to it being an updated version of a show that premiered in 2013.

I do wonder, however, if the two shows couldn’t benefit from being performed in repertory. Similar to Tony Kushner’s two-part “Angels in America,” performing the shows on separate performances, back-to-back, might give “Shaman Warrior” and “Cannibals” the chance to breathe a bit more.

Overall, the saga is a well-constructed story that will keep you talking days after you’ve seen it. Theater Mu is even making it available as a streaming version on demand for the rest of the run, so those outside of the Twin Cities can see it in all its bloody glory.

“The Kung Fu Zombies Saga: Shaman Warrior and Cannibals” runs through Aug. 13 at the Luminary Arts Center in Minneapolis, with a special talkback after the matinee on Aug. 12 about the impact of the Vietnam and Secret wars on southeast Asia.

— Jacob Aloi

Editor’s note (Aug. 8, 2023): This piece has been clarified to simplify a historical discussion and revise a description of a character.