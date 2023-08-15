Got hail damage? Tips to avoid repair scams after Minnesota storms

If you’re getting your roof or siding fixed after Friday’s hail and strong wind gusts, be wary of scam businesses that prey on homeowners after a big storm.

Making sure your contractor is licensed is key, according to Tony Thompson, a supervisor in the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industries Construction Codes and Licensing Enforcement Services Unit.

You can do that by visiting the labor department website, calling 651-284-5069 or checking with the Better Business Bureau. Asking friends and neighbors for referrals also helps.

If a contractor comes to you, don’t automatically assume they’re up to no good, Thompson said.

“But I believe it’s important that you should do your due diligence,” he said. “And remember that anything they provide to you — if it’s a piece of paper, and they want you to sign it immediately, be careful. Anything that you signed is likely a contract that is binding or potentially binding.”

Shopping around and getting several quotes can ensure you get a better price and understand what’s reasonable.

Thompson also recommends heading to the Minnesota state court’s website to see if the contractor or business has any past criminal or civil convictions.

While contractors can speak directly with your insurance company, “I think it’s important to keep it at arm’s length,” Thompson said. “And make sure that you are handling [claims] with your insurance company, if need be, directly.”

“One thing that we see from contractors, which is a potential issue, is they put a piece of paper in front of the homeowner right away and say, ‘Hey, this gives me authorization to speak with your insurance company.’ Or, ‘I need you to sign this so I can go up on your roof to look and see if you have damage,’” Thompson explained. “Well, you don’t need written authorization to do either of those things.”

If a contractor solicits you at your home, under state law, you have until midnight on the third business day following the agreement to cancel the contract. You can also cancel a contract if your insurance company denies a claim, in some instances.

