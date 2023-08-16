How to protect your ears and avoid hearing loss: An illustrated guide

Kaz Fantone/NPR

If you find yourself in loud clubs, concerts or cities, you might be doing more damage to your hearing than you think. People of all ages are at risk for noise-induced hearing loss, but few of us know what to do about it.

In this comic, narrated by an adorable cartoon ear, we learn about the role of hair cells in the ear, hearing issues that may be a concern and how to protect your ears. Hint: go easy on the Q-tips!

This comic is based on interviews with Barbara Kelley, executive director of the Hearing Loss Association of America, and Dr. Ariella Naim, a senior audiologist at Audio Help Hearing Center.

The comic was written and drawn by Kaz Fantone. The audio portion of this episode was produced by Margaret and Melia Agudelo and edited by Sylvie Douglis. The digital story was edited by Malaka Gharib. We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

