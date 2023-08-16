Lyft, Uber say they'll stop rideshares if Minneapolis passes ordinance

Rideshare companies Lyft and Uber are threatening to pull service out of Minneapolis if the city passes an ordinance Thursday that gives drivers more protections and higher pay.

Rideshare drivers have been pressing the Minneapolis City Council to pass legislation that would set a minimum compensation for drivers and create a process for them to appeal deactivations. The push at the city level comes just months after Gov. Tim Walz vetoed a similar bill that passed both houses of the state Legislature.

The proposed ordinance would, in part, ensure that any driver who has a ride that originates in Minneapolis would make an equivalent to the city’s minimum wage — $15 per hour.

The ordinance would change some protocols around deactivation, or the firing of Uber drivers, to give drivers more of an explanation. It would also eliminate the use of gift cards not issued by the rideshare companies, so there would be a way to trace riders and hold them accountable if necessary.

In an email to the Minneapolis City Council, a Lyft spokesperson said the city ordinance would make fares too high. Uber asked customers to contact the council and mayor.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement to MPR News that more information is needed about the ordinance and that he'll continue to talk to stakeholders before he makes a final decision.

