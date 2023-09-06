Authorities investigating deaths of three people in Breezy Point

Local and state agencies are investigating the deaths of three people found Tuesday night at a resort in central Minnesota.

The Breezy Point Police Department said officers responded to a call for assistance at the Whitebirch resort complex along Whitebirch Drive, off County Road 11, just before 9 p.m. They found three people dead.

Police in the community about 15 miles north of Brainerd did not say Wednesday morning if they know how the three died, but did say that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting the investigation — an indication that authorities believe the deaths may have been the result of a crime.

In an update just before noon Wednesday, Breezy Point police said it continued to be an “active investigation,” and said officials were waiting for autopsy results from a medical examiner.

KARE 11 reported that the BCA was at the scene, and that authorities were seen removing items from a townhome at the resort early Wednesday.

Police said they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public, but called it an active investigation.

Authorities have not publicly identified the people who died, pending notification of family.